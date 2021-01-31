Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Pompton lakes teacher found dead has Died.
Death Notice for Today January 30. 2021
Pompton lakes teacher has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 30. 2021.
Sharon Warren shared a link. 3h · This teacher died by suicide AT SCHOOL, and he had replaced a teacher who died of COVID. Everyone talks about student mental well being, but nobody talks about the teacher’s mental health. Yet teachers are at breaking point. And – imagine how the students at this school feel now? What is worse- learning online or losing your teacher? School districts like Montgomery have had to return to online learning because they are shocked to find that teachers are actually dying of #COVID19 – they have lost 4 educators so far. I am sending articles like this to #FLOTUS and the news outlets everyday on twitter and fb. We should all do the same to break up their delusional echo chamber of ‘schools are safe’. https://www.northjersey.com/…/pompton…/4324581001/…
