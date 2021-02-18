Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Popular Alabama rapper HoneyKomb Brazy lost both of his grandparents tonight as their house was shot up and then set on fire.
Popular Alabama rapper HoneyKomb Brazy lost both of his grandparents tonight as their house was shot up and then set on fire, according to the following statements posted on social media on February 18. 2021.
Popular Alabama rapper HoneyKomb Brazy lost both of his grandparents tonight as their house was shot up and then set on fire while they were inside. We send our prayers to him and his family 🙏 pic.twitter.com/bBXNxAYyt1
