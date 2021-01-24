Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Sada and Hind, two officials representing an Arab town in Al Hassaka region, were assassinated by an ISIS terrorist cell today.

Sada and Hind, two officials representing an Arab town in Al Hassaka region, were assassinated by an ISIS terrorist cell today. The criminals can not stand seeing women in public positions and resort to intimidation and murder. I mourn the loss of these women and leaders. pic.twitter.com/N7qKZZy1lv — Elham Ahmad (@ElhamAhmadSDC) January 24, 2021

