Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Sekou Smith, a NBA reporter and analyst for more than two decades, has died from Covid-19.

Sekou Smith has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.

We do not know the cause of death at the moment.

Sekou Smith, a NBA reporter and analyst for more than two decades, has died from Covid-19. He was 48. https://t.co/VjXVtMiJuT — Carl Zimmer (@carlzimmer) January 27, 2021

Carl Zimmer @carlzimmer Sekou Smith, a NBA reporter and analyst for more than two decades, has died from Covid-19. He was 48.