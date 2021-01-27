Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Sekou Smith, a NBA reporter and analyst for more than two decades, has died from Covid-19.
Sekou Smith has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 27. 2020.
Sekou Smith, a NBA reporter and analyst for more than two decades, has died from Covid-19. He was 48. https://t.co/VjXVtMiJuT
