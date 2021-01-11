Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Shawn Harris and Tonja Woerth has Died.
Shawn Harris and Tonja Woerth has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.
Jody Hill 22h · It amazes me how the passing of Shawn Harris and Tonja Woerth are going to affect so many people…their families ..their kids…the grandkids and the tons of friends they shared… I for one can assure you my mom welcomed Tonja with open arms up in heaven…my mom loved Tonja very much and I know Tonja loved her…. Just way too young to go …my thoughts and prayers go out to their family and friends
Source: (20+) Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
wrote
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.