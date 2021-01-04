Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Singer Gerry Marsden has Died .
Singer Gerry Marsden has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 3. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Singer Gerry Marsden, famed for his version of "You'll Never Walk Alone" adopted by Liverpool FC, has died, it was announced Sunday.🕯️ https://t.co/UaLopbFhWD
— People's Daily app (@PeoplesDailyapp) January 4, 2021
People’s Daily app @PeoplesDailyapp China state-affiliated media Singer Gerry Marsden, famed for his version of “You’ll Never Walk Alone” adopted by Liverpool FC, has died, it was announced Sunday.
