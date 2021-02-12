Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tacoma legend, Sonics Guy.

Tacoma legend, Sonics Guy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.

So sad to hear of the passing of Tacoma legend, Sonics Guy @sonicsguy . By all accounts, he was a great guy and I feel for his friends and family. I also can't help but feel like another piece of our community is lost in a year of so much loss. https://t.co/e3CiZRFJmt

Bonnie J Becker @pisastero So sad to hear of the passing of Tacoma legend, Sonics Guy @sonicsguy . By all accounts, he was a great guy and I feel for his friends and family. I also can’t help but feel like another piece of our community is lost in a year of so much loss. https://account.thenewstribune.com/paywall/stop?resume=78520067…

You just read a tribute posted on social media to honor the life and legacy of someone who recently passed away. You can click on the the “original tweet” to see the original post on twitter.

You can also leave leave a tribute on the comments box. Thanks for visiting. If you are leaving a condolence message on the comment box below , please write something nice and lovely to honor the life and legacy of deceased.