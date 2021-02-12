Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Tacoma legend, Sonics Guy.
Death Notice for Today February 12. 2021
Tacoma legend, Sonics Guy has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on February 12. 2021.
So sad to hear of the passing of Tacoma legend, Sonics Guy @sonicsguy. By all accounts, he was a great guy and I feel for his friends and family. I also can't help but feel like another piece of our community is lost in a year of so much loss.
https://t.co/e3CiZRFJmt
— Bonnie J Becker (@pisastero) February 12, 2021
