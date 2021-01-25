Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death :Tyianna Alexander, Courtney Eshay Key, two Black Trans women killed in Chicago .
Tyianna Alexander, Courtney Eshay Key has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 24. 2020.
. We do not know the cause of death at the moment.
Our prayers and condolences go to the families of Tyianna Alexander, Courtney Eshay Key, two Black Trans women killed in Chicago! https://t.co/IkfUCUuWXW
— AFROPUNK (@afropunk) January 25, 2021
