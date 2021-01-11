Death -Dead – Obituary – Cause of Death : Victims Margaret Benson, 63 Scott Benson, 21 Carol Lynn Kendall has Died.
Victims Margaret Benson, 63 Scott Benson, 21 Carol Lynn Kendall has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on January 11. 2020.
Bonnie’s Blog of Crime 23h · Victims Margaret Benson, 63 Scott Benson, 21 Carol Lynn Kendall (survived) Find-A-Grave: Margaret Hitchcock Benson Find-A-Grave: Scott Benson Car blast kills two Pipe bomb suspected cause of blast that killed heiress, son Murder of “quiet” heiress, son stuns exclusive area Florida resort shocked over car bomb slayings Victims of Naples car bombing buried Sunday in Pennsylvania Benson attorney continue attack on defendant’s brother…… https://mylifeofcrime.wordpress.com/…/monsters-among…/
Source: (20+) Bonnie’s Blog of Crime – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
wrote
