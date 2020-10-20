Death – Dead :Obituary : “Dawson’s Creek writer and producer Dana Baratta has died aged 59
……. has died, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 18, 2020.
” Mirror Breaking News on Twitter: “Dawson’s Creek writer and producer Dana Baratta has died aged 59 after cancer battle ”
Tributes
———————— –
Dawson's Creek writer and producer Dana Baratta has died aged 59 after cancer battlehttps://t.co/uI5hV7kJuh
— Mirror Breaking News (@MirrorBreaking_) October 19, 2020
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.