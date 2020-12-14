Death -Dead – Obituary :Devin Massey, 15, and Jonathan Massey, 17, have been identified as the victims in last night’s homicide.

Devin Massey, 15, and Jonathan Massey, 17 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Update: Devin Massey, 15, and Jonathan Massey, 17, have been identified as the victims in last night’s homicide. Our condolences are with their family and friends. pic.twitter.com/MYTECysgGM — FBCSO Texas (@FBCSO) December 13, 2020

FBCSO Texas @FBCSO Update: Devin Massey, 15, and Jonathan Massey, 17, have been identified as the victims in last night’s homicide. Our condolences are with their family and friends.

Authorities say 15-year-old Devin Massey and 17-year-old Jonathan Massey were killed in a shooting in Fresno, Saturday night. #abc13 https://t.co/JvjJ7PPWB2 — Roxie Bustamante (@RoxieAbc13) December 14, 2020