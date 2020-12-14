Death -Dead – Obituary :Devin Massey, 15, and Jonathan Massey, 17, have been identified as the victims in last night’s homicide.

Death -Dead – Obituary :Devin Massey, 15, and Jonathan Massey, 17, have been identified as the victims in last night’s homicide.

Devin Massey, 15, and Jonathan Massey, 17 has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

FBCSO Texas @FBCSO Update: Devin Massey, 15, and Jonathan Massey, 17, have been identified as the victims in last night’s homicide. Our condolences are with their family and friends.

