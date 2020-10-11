Death – Dead –Obituary : Dylan Bansi Maryann Hardesty, Two Killed in Clarksburg Fatal Car Accident.
Detectives Investigate Single Vehicle Double-Fatal Collision in Clarksburg Areahttps://t.co/fjYuvzkYOF pic.twitter.com/VYpaVEP3LK
— Montgomery County Department of Police (@mcpnews) October 11, 2020
I am deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Maryann Hardesty, one of our seniors from last year. Please keep her family and friends in your thoughts and prayers during this incredibly difficult time. pic.twitter.com/VLJsUgq5ZS
— Jimmy D’Andrea (@NorthwestJags) October 11, 2020
Tributes.
The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.
Clarksburg HS Wolf face wrote
The Clarksburg community stands with Northwest in prayer and remembrance for Maryann and her family and friends.
Watkins Mill Athletics wrote
Sending our love, thoughts and prayers to Maryann, her family, her friends and the entire Northwest community during this difficult time. We are incredibly sorry for your loss.
Eugene Chan wrote
Heartbreaking. Sending love and prayers. “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.” – Matthew 5:4
ORANGE NATION wrote
Sending love and prayers to Maryann’s family, friends, & the entire Northwest community. We are so sorry for your loss.
Amy Ried wrote
My heart is breaking for her family and friends! She was such a sweet friend and will be greatly missed.
Mark A. Carothers wrote
The Poolesville communities have the Northwest students, parents, and community in our hearts and prayers. Our sympathies to the family.
Beth Thomas wrote
Our hearts are heavy and we stand with you in sharing our condolences. Prayers to the Hardesty and Bansi families.
Wanda Coates wrote
How tragic. Very sad and heartbreaking. Condolences to the family and friends.
Melissa Regan wrote
So sorry Northwest and Quince Orchard communities. So so sorry.
@rockandrollmama wrote
So very sorry to hear this. We will keep her family in our thoughts.
