Death – Dead -Obituary : Dylan Bansi Maryann Hardesty, Two Killed in Clarksburg Fatal Car Accident.

By | October 11, 2020
0 Comment

Detectives from the Montgomery County Department of Police – Collision Reconstruction Unit are investigating a single-vehicle, double-fatal collision that occurred late last night in the Clarksburg area.
Dylan Bansi, 20, was killed late last night while driving a 2013 Jeep Wrangler south on Ridge Rd/27 near Morning Star Dr in Clarksburg. His passenger, Maryann Hardesty, 18, was also killed., according to a statement posted online on October 11.  2020 by mymcpnews.com

Tributes.

The following are some tributes posted on social media to honor the life and the legacy of the deceased.

Clarksburg HS Wolf face wrote 

The Clarksburg community stands with Northwest in prayer and remembrance for Maryann and her family and friends.

Watkins Mill Athletics wrote 
Sending our love, thoughts and prayers to Maryann, her family, her friends and the entire Northwest community during this difficult time. We are incredibly sorry for your loss.

Eugene Chan wrote 
Heartbreaking. Sending love and prayers. “Blessed are those who mourn, for they shall be comforted.” – Matthew 5:4

ORANGE NATION wrote 
Sending love and prayers to Maryann’s family, friends, & the entire Northwest community. We are so sorry for your loss.

Amy Ried wrote 
My heart is breaking for her family and friends! She was such a sweet friend and will be greatly missed.

Mark A. Carothers wrote 
The Poolesville communities have the Northwest students, parents, and community in our hearts and prayers. Our sympathies to the family.

Beth Thomas wrote 
Our hearts are heavy and we stand with you in sharing our condolences. Prayers to the Hardesty and Bansi families.

Wanda Coates wrote 
How tragic. Very sad and heartbreaking. Condolences to the family and friends.

Melissa Regan wrote 
So sorry Northwest and Quince Orchard communities. So so sorry.

@rockandrollmama wrote 
So very sorry to hear this. We will keep her family in our thoughts.

