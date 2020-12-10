Death -Dead – Obituary :Former #NYGiants head coach Ray Perkins has Died .

Former #NYGiants head coach Ray Perkins has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

CBS New York @CBSNewYork DEVELOPING: Former #NYGiants head coach Ray Perkins has died at age 79. https://cbsloc.al/3gxFjs4 #TogetherBlue

