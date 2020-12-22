Death -Dead – Obituary : Hall of Famer Kevin Greene has passed away at the age of 58 .

Kevin Greene has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.

Hall of Famer Kevin Greene has passed away at the age of 58. We will keep his legacy in the Game alive forever at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Read: https://t.co/ORTudjGzeu#HOFForever | @RamsNFL | @Panthers | @steelers | @49ers pic.twitter.com/VWRCKADGZQ — Pro Football Hall of Fame (@ProFootballHOF) December 21, 2020

Pro Football Hall of Fame @ProFootballHOF Hall of Famer Kevin Greene has passed away at the age of 58. We will keep his legacy in the Game alive forever at the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Read: http://bit.ly/HOFGreeneObit #HOFForever | @RamsNFL | @Panthers | @steelers | @49ers