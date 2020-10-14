Death – Dead -Obituary : Iconic Iranian singer Mohammed Reza Shajarian has died at the age of 80.

Iconic Iranian singer Mohammed Reza Shajarian has died at the age of 80. Shajarian's distinct voice made him one of the most popular artists, but his support for the 1979 Iranian revolution and the Green Movement led to a ban on him performing in Iran

