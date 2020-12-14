Death -Dead – Obituary : In Loving memory Dalton Lopez, and Kaleigh Moss.

By | December 14, 2020
0 Comment

Death -Dead – Obituary : In Loving memory Dalton Lopez, and Kaleigh Moss.

Dalton Lopez, and Kaleigh Moss has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.

Alpha O @AOIItarleton Gone from our sight, but never from our hearts. It is to say with incredible sadness to say we have lost two of our most beloved , Dalton Lopez, and Kaleigh Moss. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.