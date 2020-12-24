Death -Dead – Obituary : Joseph Kaunda and Public Prosecutor Nsama Nsama Chipyoka has Died .
Joseph Kaunda and Public Prosecutor Nsama Nsama Chipyoka has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 21. 2020.
I am shocked and deeply saddened by the news yesterday that two men, Joseph Kaunda and Public Prosecutor Nsama Nsama Chipyoka lost their lives at the hands of the police. I would like to express my most sincere condolences to their friends and families. pic.twitter.com/NmgiNo5F6C
— Mutinta Mazoka (@MutintaMazoka) December 24, 2020
