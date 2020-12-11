Death -Dead – Obituary : Legend Thomas Tiny-Zeus “Deebo” Lister has Died .
Legend Thomas Tiny-Zeus “Deebo” Lister has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.
Wow. Such sad news tonight. RIP to the Legend Thomas Tiny-Zeus “Deebo” Lister. So many classic performances since he hit the scene in the late 80s. Condolences to his family and loved ones. pic.twitter.com/hsNFvxJ6Rn
— D_Tolb (@D_Tolb) December 11, 2020
Tommy ‘Tiny’ Lister best known for his role as Deebo in Friday has passed away at the age of 62. We send our deepest condolences to family and friends. 🖤 pic.twitter.com/hqXCts4gFI
— MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) December 11, 2020
