By | December 11, 2020
Death -Dead – Obituary : Legend Thomas Tiny-Zeus “Deebo” Lister has Died .

Legend Thomas Tiny-Zeus “Deebo” Lister has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 10. 2020.

D_Tolb @D_Tolb Wow. Such sad news tonight. RIP to the Legend Thomas Tiny-Zeus “Deebo” Lister. So many classic performances since he hit the scene in the late 80s. Condolences to his family and loved ones.

