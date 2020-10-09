London Bruns Death – Dead : London Bruns Obituary : London Bruns of Washington Have Tragically Passed Away, See Cause of Death
London Bruns of Washington have tragically passed away from suicide, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.
“PrepVolleyball.com on Twitter: “We learned this week that London Bruns of Washington and Elise Kersch from Tennessee have tragically passed away. Our thoughts are with their families, teammates, and communities. ”
We learned this week that London Bruns of Washington and Elise Kersch from Tennessee have tragically passed away. Our thoughts are with their families, teammates, and communities.https://t.co/U4R1NzWx3i
— PrepVolleyball.com (@PrepVolleyball) October 9, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family of London Bruns. London, 13 took her own life. London showed no signs of depression or anxiety. Be intrusive w/your kids, ask hard questions, be annoying. This shared w/permission of her parents Heather Wendling & John Bruns. #endthesilence pic.twitter.com/eku9LKmD64
— Excel NW Volleyball (@Excelnwvball) October 8, 2020
Tributes
Jen Greeny wrote
I’m so sorry to hear this. Our hearts go out to her family and her teammates and friends.
MADFROG VOLLEYBALL wrote
So incredibly sorry to hear of the loss of this lovely young girl/athlete/friend. Our condolences to her family and friends. Folded hands
Tony Asciutto wrote
So incredibly sad to hear this news. As a father of multiple young girls, one of them an excel player, it hits home. Prayers are with you in this time of great loss.
Betsy Allison Tant wrote
I’m so sorry. Thank you to London’s family for sharing her story so that we are reminded that struggles aren’t always obvious.
Excel NW Volleyball wrote
Thank you! And thank you for sharing her story and helping to end the stigma of struggle with mental health.
Nina wrote
I am so sorry to hear this news. Thank you for sharing this story. I pray it helps another family in need! My condolences to London’s family!
Brent Carter @bctrlrunner89 wrote
I cannot possibly express how close this is to the heart of all of us. May Gods Peace find and jeep you.
Excel NW Volleyball wrote
Likewise. Prayers! May we all navigate this painful journey together, leaning in and on each other.
Chris Willis wrote
Thank you for sharing this story. It will help me be a better parent and coach. Prayers for the family.
Rob wrote
So incredibly sad to hear this. Prayers for London, her parents, family, friends, and teammates. Rest In Peace.
Excel NW Volleyball wrote
Our hearts go out to you for your loss. London’s parents have been open and brave sharing her story. Thank you for the support. It means so much to all of us, navigating this loss.
David Frank wrote
Sometimes just one extra moment, one minute or one hour can lead to tomorrow for someone you love. Let them know you will listen to absolutely anything they have to say. Giving voice to thought can save a life! Folded hands For London’s fam, friends & team!
Brent Carter wrote
As the coach of a player who just committed suicide, I agree with the comments above. Be overly involved. Get your kid out of the house often. I don’t care what the local rules are. Break them, and do the right thing by your child. They need to be set free and they are ok.
