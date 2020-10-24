Death – Dead : Obituary : Couple Lyle and Marilyn Hileman Killed in #EastTroublesomeFire.

By | October 24, 2020
0 Comment

Death – Dead : Obituary : Couple Lyle and Marilyn Hileman Killed in #EastTroublesomeFire.

Lyle and Marilyn Hileman Killed in #EastTroublesomeFire, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 24, 2020.

” Rep. Joe Neguse on Twitter: “Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of two constituents in the #EastTroublesomeFire. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Lyle and Marilyn Hileman. ”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Death – Dead : Obituary : Couple Lyle and Marilyn Hileman Killed in #EastTroublesomeFire.

 

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.