Death – Dead : Obituary : Couple Lyle and Marilyn Hileman Killed in #EastTroublesomeFire.

” Rep. Joe Neguse on Twitter: “Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of two constituents in the #EastTroublesomeFire. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Lyle and Marilyn Hileman. ”

Deeply saddened to learn of the tragic passing of two constituents in the #EastTroublesomeFire. Our thoughts and prayers go out to the family and friends of Lyle and Marilyn Hileman. https://t.co/i9MjF7qVkM — Rep. Joe Neguse (@RepJoeNeguse) October 24, 2020

“Our parents, Lyle and Marilyn Hileman, loved Grand Lake … The property became a lifelong mission to create heaven on Earth, to which family, friends and strangers who quickly became friends would be drawn,” the statement said”https://t.co/QpOHssJTYl — 🙏🇺🇸 (@long_woke) October 24, 2020

Later, family could not reach them.

Tributes

“The family of Lyle and Marilyn Hileman, an elderly couple killed in the East Troublesome Fire, says they chose to remain on their property as the fire engulfed their home.” https://t.co/uKZQQsGDvo — Ophidian (@oOOoOphidian) October 24, 2020

Elderly couple who chose to remain in their home outside Grand Lake, Colorado as the 188,079 acre #EastTroublesomeFire exploded Wednesday night are dead, Grand County Sheriff confirmed Friday. Lyle and Marilyn Hileman were 86 and 84 years old. |9news🔻 https://t.co/s5Zz5Bg2gc — Darwin🎃 (@jf_darwin) October 24, 2020

I don’t understand. “Lyle and Marilyn Hileman chose not to leave their home outside Grand Lake, the Sheriff’s Office said. They were calm, resolute and adamant they would not leave. They asked Glen to call his siblings that they were in their basement in an area they felt safe” https://t.co/9dx1IlRN9E — Ryan O. Hicks (@rohixx) October 24, 2020

I listened to scanner traffic Wednesday night as the #EastTroublesomeFire raged. Heard about the elderly couple who refused to leave and hid in a “concrete bunker.” They were found holding each other; family says they died “on their terms.” #RIP Lyle and Marilyn Hileman. pic.twitter.com/OoIBKSDIkr — Steffan Tubbs 🇺🇸🎗 (@SWTubbs) October 24, 2020