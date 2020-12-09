Death -Dead – Obituary : Obani laba bantu singer, Gee Six Five has Died .
Obani laba bantu singer, Gee Six Five has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.
B R E A K I N G N E W S💔💔
A 65-Year old Singer known by the Song Obani Laba bantu is No more 😩😩
#Rest In peace Gee Six Five ??💔
#Rest In Peace Magogo 😭😭😭
Posted by Lusenga Eric'ikhekhe Lombhansolidliwa Abanikazibekhekhe on Tuesday, December 8, 2020
Phemelo Morake 17 hrs · She will sleep peaceful after achieving her goal of becoming a singer, May her soul rest in peace, life is too short
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.