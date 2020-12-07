Death -Dead – Obituary : Philadelphia sports media man John Smallwood has Died .
Philadelphia sports media as John Smallwood has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.
Sad day for Philadelphia sports media as John Smallwood passes away at age 55. A wonderful guy, a devoted father and husband and a talented and passionate writer, John surely will be missed. John suffered far too long after a lengthy illness. RIP.
— Pat McLoone (@PatMcLoone) December 6, 2020
