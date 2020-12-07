Death -Dead – Obituary : Philadelphia sports media man John Smallwood has Died .

By | December 7, 2020
0 Comment

Death -Dead – Obituary : Philadelphia sports media man John Smallwood has Died .

Philadelphia sports media as John Smallwood has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.

Pat McLoone @PatMcLoone Sad day for Philadelphia sports media as John Smallwood passes away at age 55. A wonderful guy, a devoted father and husband and a talented and passionate writer, John surely will be missed. John suffered far too long after a lengthy illness. RIP.

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.