Is Karan Brar Dead ? No Ravi From Jessie Death Story is a Hoax.

Another conspiracy theory circulating on social media is that American Author and politician Ron Paul has died.

Who is Run Paul

Karan Brar (born January 18, 1999) is an American actor. He portrayed Chirag Gupta in the Diary of a Wimpy Kid film franchise and Ravi Ross on the Disney Channel Original Series Jessie and its subsequent spin-off Bunk’d.

Karan Brar was born on January 18, 1999 in Redmond, Washington, to parents Harinder and Jasbinder Brar, who are of Indian ancestry.

Death Hoax

This will not be the first time an American celebrity was speculated to have died by social media users.

Few months ago there was a fake news that made headlines that Wrestler and actor Dwayne Johnson has died, the actor posted a statement on his social media account to debunk the rumor.

Karan Brar is fine and alive .