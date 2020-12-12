Death -Dead – Obituary : Scott Helton, father of current Cougar Wrestler, Tommy Helton has Died .
Scott Helton, father of current Cougar Wrestler, Tommy Helton has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 12. 2020.
We are saddened to learn of the passing of Scott Helton, father of current Cougar Wrestler, Tommy Helton. Scott was a tremendous supporter of @SIUEWrestling and the sport in general. We ask that you keep the Helton family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. pic.twitter.com/ZsKi0FfJgZ
— SIUE CougarWrestling (@SIUEWrestling) December 12, 2020
