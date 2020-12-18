Death -Dead – Obituary : Sherwood Pope and his wife Doris has Died from covid-19.
Sherwood Pope and his wife Doris has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.
REST IN PEACE | Sherwood Pope and his wife Doris were married 61 years. Please keep their family in your thoughts and prayers during this difficult time. https://t.co/nuCM5gWrsq
