By | December 9, 2020
0 Comment

Death -Dead – Obituary :Spencer, A teen from Maine has died by suicide after struggling to cope with the pandemic.

Maine teen Spencer has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 8. 2020.

days @educated_educ8r A teen from Maine has died by suicide after struggling to cope with the pandemic. His name was Spencer and he enjoyed football. U.S. National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 800-273-8255, text TALK to 741741 or visit http://SpeakingOfSuicide.com/resources

