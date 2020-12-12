Death -Dead – Obituary : teacher, Mrs. Yeager has Died .
teacher, Mrs. Yeager has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
Helena Middle School staff wore Chelsea blue today in support of our friends at CHMS as they mourn the loss of a great teacher, Mrs. Yeager. pic.twitter.com/W6XEaJJSNG
— Helena Middle School (@HelenaMSHuskies) December 11, 2020
