Death -Dead – Obituary : The Castro’s ‘Princess Leia,’ who sometimes pinned up her hair buns with syringes and was known for wandering into traffic.

The Castro’s ‘Princess Leia,’ who sometimes pinned up her hair buns with syringes and was known for wandering into traffic, has died of an overdose. She was 28. Why couldn't San Francisco save her? A deeply sad and infuriating column by @hknightsf https://t.co/MhhgSjXQYP — Demian Bulwa (@demianbulwa) December 8, 2020

