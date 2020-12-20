Death -Dead – Obituary : There is rumour that the FAINTING NURSE who received the vaccine has died.
FAINTING NURSE has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.
There is rumour that the FAINTING NURSE who received the vaccine has died.
Can anyone confirm or is this disinfo? pic.twitter.com/9ifMp9S6XD
— Teri (socialism distancing is a must) (@Teri66940198) December 20, 2020
Teri (socialism distancing is a must) @Teri66940198 There is rumour that the FAINTING NURSE who received the vaccine has died. Can anyone confirm or is this disinfo?
OUR TEAM
JOHN OKORO
John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant.
He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries
He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.