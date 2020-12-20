Death -Dead – Obituary : There is rumour that the FAINTING NURSE who received the vaccine has died.

By | December 20, 2020
0 Comment

Death -Dead – Obituary : There is rumour that the FAINTING NURSE who received the vaccine has died.

FAINTING NURSE has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 19. 2020.

Teri (socialism distancing is a must) @Teri66940198 There is rumour that the FAINTING NURSE who received the vaccine has died. Can anyone confirm or is this disinfo?

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.