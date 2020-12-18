Death -Dead – Obituary :UAB student shot and killed last night in the Hill Student Ctr. parking lot.

A UAB student has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 18. 2020.

NEW info on UAB student shot and killed last night in the Hill Student Ctr. parking lot: UAB says they believe she was meeting someone to sell some headphones when she was shot

