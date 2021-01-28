Death -Dead – Officer BRIAN SICKNICK, Obituary 2021 – Cause of Death : Capitol Police Officer BRIAN SICKNICK, died January 7th, 2021.

J.d. Blackfoot 11h · Capitol Police Officer BRIAN SICKNICK, died January 7th, 2021 from injuries suffered defending the Capitol Building on January 6th, 2021. Capitol Police Officer HOWARD LIEBENGOOD, died January 9th, 2021. Cause of death suicide, three days after defending the Capitol Building on January 6th, 2021 D.C. Metropolitan Police Officer JEFFREY SMITH, died January 15th, 2021, cause of death…suicide, after he had defended the Capitol Building on January 6th, 2021. The lives of these three officers, the other fifty Officers who were injured, and the four other American's that lost their lives as a direct result of the attack on our Capitol Building can not, as Ted Cruz puts it, "just move on", and neither will we. The world witnessed Donald Trump, Don Jr., Rudy Giuliani, Mo Brooks, and others incite the crowd of insurrectionists that attacked the Capitol Building and the Congressional Members inside, and there is undisputable proof that, collectively, they all were responsible for inciting the attack on January 6th, 2021. The beauty of this impeachment trial is NOT whether the Senate will vote to convict, but will instead be, that the world will see exactly which Republicans vote NOT to impeach, for they will be the ones remembered forever for their lack of obedience to their oath of office and the heart of our Democracy, the Rule of Law, and instead, set in concrete, their allegiance to the Authoritarian Party of Trump, over our Constitution. He who purchases the gun, loads the gun, aims the gun, and then manipulates the mind of someone else to pull the trigger is just as guilty of murder as if he had pulled the trigger himself. There will be justice, and then… and only then… will we… or can we… move on. Sadly, Officer Brian Sicknick was a Trump supporter, had been a Air National Guard member, and had served two tours of duty in the Middle East. Betrayal is a dark and evil turning.