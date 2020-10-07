Death – Dead :Tyron Philander,Brother of Proteas Cricket player Vernon Philander shot and killed this afternoon in Ravensmead.

By | October 7, 2020
0 Comment

Death – Dead :Tyron Philander,Brother of Proteas Cricket player Vernon Philander shot and killed this afternoon in Ravensmead.

Tyron Philander,Brother of Proteas Cricket player Vernon Philander shot and killed this afternoon in Ravensmead, according to the following statements posted on social media on October. 7, 2020.

” BOSBEER.COM on Twitter: “#Murder Brother of Proteas Cricket player Vernon Philander shot and killed this afternoon in Ravensmead, Cape Town. #Lawlessness @News24 @BOSBEER2006 @1SecondLater @MARIUSBROODRYK @SALTruckers @SAPoliceService”

Tributes 

———————— –

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Death - Obituary

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.