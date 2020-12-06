Death -Dead : Wendy Williams Mom Passed Away has Died .

By | December 6, 2020
0 Comment

Death -Dead : Wendy Williams Mom Passed Away has Died .

Wendy Williams Mom Passed Away has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 6. 2020.

Queen_music08 @QMusic08 According To The Neighborhood Talk Wendy Williams Mom Passed Away. Let’s Keep Wendy Williams and Her Family In Our Prayer. #theneighborhoodtalk #wendywilliams #prayer #condolences #queen_music08

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.