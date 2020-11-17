Death -Dead : WJZ photojournalist Eric “HeavE” Scott and editor Deb Kelly has Died –

By | November 17, 2020
0 Comment

Death -Dead : WJZ photojournalist Eric “HeavE” Scott and editor Deb Kelly has Died –

WJZ photojournalist Eric “HeavE” Scott and editor Deb Kelly has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 16, 2020.

“WJZ | CBS Baltimore on Twitter: “REST IN PEACE | We’re heartbroken over the loss of two #WJZ family members: photojournalist Eric “HeavE” Scott and editor Deb Kelly. Both of these loving souls brought so much light into our lives and we’ll miss them. Our thoughts are with their families.”

Tributes 

Is “REST IN PEACE” prayer for the dead biblical? Clerics speak ...

Category: Deaths & Obituaries

About John Okoro

OUR TEAM

JOHN OKORO

John Okoro, is a Seasoned Journalist, scriptwriter, Movie producer/Director and Showbiz consultant. He is the founder and CEO of the multi Media conglomerate, Celebrities Deaths News, specializing in celebrities deaths news and obituaries He is a 2018 He has a degree in Political Science and Mass Communication.

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.