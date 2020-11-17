Death -Dead : WJZ photojournalist Eric “HeavE” Scott and editor Deb Kelly has Died –

WJZ photojournalist Eric “HeavE” Scott and editor Deb Kelly has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on November. 16, 2020.

REST IN PEACE | We're heartbroken over the loss of two #WJZ family members: photojournalist Eric "HeavE" Scott and editor Deb Kelly. Both of these loving souls brought so much light into our lives and we'll miss them. Our thoughts are with their families.💔https://t.co/yQRnO1FxBR — WJZ | CBS Baltimore (@wjz) November 16, 2020

Tributes

WJZ Mourning The Loss Of Two Longtime Employees: Editor Deb Kelly And Photojournalist Eric ‘HeavE’ Scott – CBS Baltimore https://t.co/bNvOV0XHyY — Baltimore world (@Baltimoreworld) November 17, 2020

WJZ Mourning The Loss Of Two Longtime Employees: Editor Deb Kelly And Photojournalist Eric 'HeavE' Scott https://t.co/JPBqmfACLk {Thinking of my former colleagues on Television Hill today Deb & HeavE were tremendous colleagues but even better people, kind, giving & gracious.} — Christopher (@cenelson08) November 16, 2020