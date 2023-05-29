“Death in KoGaMa”: “10 Methods of Demise in KoGaMa”

Thanks for playing a game from KoGaMa!

If you have ever played a game on KoGaMa, you have likely encountered the message asking you to select your age. This message is not just a formality, it is an important step to ensure that our games are appropriate for all players. Our games use cookies to provide you with personalized content, and selecting your age helps us to provide age-appropriate content.

Why do we use cookies?

Cookies are small data files that are stored on your device when you visit a website. They help websites to remember your preferences and provide personalized content. At KoGaMa, we use cookies to:

Remember your language preference

Provide personalized game recommendations

Ensure that games are age-appropriate

Track how you interact with our website and games

We take your privacy seriously and only use cookies for these specific purposes. You can learn more about our Cookie Policy on our website.

Selecting your age

When you click on the message asking you to select your age, you will see a dropdown menu with different age options. We ask that you select your actual age to ensure that our games are appropriate for you. If you are under 13 years old, you will be directed to a separate section of our website that is specifically designed for younger players.

If you are over 18 years old, you have the option to select “35+” as your age. This is because we understand that some players may not feel comfortable sharing their exact age and want to maintain their privacy. However, we still encourage you to select your actual age if possible to ensure that our games are age-appropriate.

Playing age-appropriate games

By selecting your age, you are helping us to provide you with age-appropriate games. We want all players to have a safe and enjoyable experience on KoGaMa, and selecting your age is an important step to achieving this goal.

If you are under 13 years old, you will be directed to a section of our website that is specifically designed for younger players. This section contains games that are appropriate for children and have been reviewed by our team to ensure their safety.

If you are over 13 years old, you will have access to all of our games. However, we still take your age into consideration when recommending games. We want to ensure that you are playing games that are appropriate for your age and interests.

Conclusion

Thank you for playing a game from KoGaMa! We hope that you have enjoyed your experience on our website. By selecting your age, you are helping us to provide you with personalized and age-appropriate content. We take your privacy seriously and only use cookies for specific purposes. If you have any questions or concerns about our Cookie Policy or age selection process, please do not hesitate to contact us.

