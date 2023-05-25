Death investigation Tupelo today : UPDATE: Death investigation in Tupelo undergoes new development – Home – WCBI TV

Update: Investigation into Death in Tupelo Takes a New Direction – Home – WCBI TV today 2023.

The investigation into the homicide of 16-year-old Denasia McGregory, whose body was found in the trunk of a car at a Tupelo daycare, has shifted to Clay County. Tupelo police initially arrested 19-year-old Labrandon Tumblin of Aberdeen and charged him with kidnapping after he barricaded himself in a nearby home and refused to let occupants leave. Evidence collected has led authorities to believe that the crime was committed in Clay County, with Tumblin indicted in Chickasaw County for robbery with a weapon. Further charges against him are expected to be announced later this week.

News Source : Home – WCBI TV | Your News Leader

