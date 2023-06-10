Death Notice







Obituary – John Doe

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of John Doe on June 1, 2021 at the age of 75.

John was born on January 1, 1946 in New York City to parents Jane and Joe Doe. He attended local schools and went on to earn a degree in business from Columbia University. He spent his career as a successful businessman, working in finance and real estate.

John was a devoted husband to his wife of 50 years, Mary, and a loving father to their three children, Michael, Sarah, and David. He was also a proud grandfather to six grandchildren.

John will be remembered for his sense of humor, his love of sports, and his generous spirit. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

A private funeral service will be held for family members. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the American Cancer Society in John’s memory.





