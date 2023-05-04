death notices : May 3, 2023 Obituaries in Tri-City Herald

The passing of loved ones is a difficult time for families and friends. Recently, several individuals in the Tri-Cities community have passed away, leaving behind cherished memories and legacies.

Donald Paul Grondin, a 77-year-old Air Force veteran, died on May 2 at Brookdale in Richland. Grondin was born in Boca Raton, Florida, and had lived in the Tri-Cities for 43 years. He had retired as a truck driver. Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Barbara Ann Ridgely, an 86-year-old retired teacher’s aide, passed away on May 1 at Avalon Health and Rehabilitation Center in Pasco. Ridgely was born in Duluth, Minnesota, and had lived in the Tri-Cities for 15 years. Hillcrest Funerals and Cremation, Pasco, is in charge of arrangements.

Clara Rosas Ruddy, the infant daughter of Victoria Ruddy and Wilibaldo Rosas Perez, died on April 28 in Prosser. She was born in Prosser. Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Shirley Faye Burson, a 79-year-old retired drug and alcohol counselor, passed away on May 3 in Prosser. Burson was born in Harrisburg, Arkansas, and had been a longtime Lower Yakima Valley resident. Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

Alejandro Reyes, a 62-year-old support staff member for the school district, passed away on May 1 in Mabton. Reyes was born in Toppenish and had been a lifelong Lower Yakima Valley resident. Smith Funeral Home, Sunnyside, is in charge of arrangements.

The loss of these individuals is a reminder to cherish the time we have with our loved ones and to celebrate their lives. Their contributions to the community and their families will not be forgotten. May they rest in peace.

News Source : Tri-City Herald staff

Source Link :Tri-City Herald death notices May 3, 2023/