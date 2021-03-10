Death – Obituary : انا لله وانا اليه راجعون I’m saddened by the sad news for the death of former somali president Ali Mahdi mohamed. my heartfelt …

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

انا لله وانا اليه راجعون

I’m saddened by the sad news for the death of former somali president Ali Mahdi mohamed. my heartfelt condolences goes to his family and somali people.

للَّهُمَّ اغْفِرْ لَهُ وَارْحَمْهُ وَعَافِهِ وَاعْفُ عَنْهُ وَأَكْرِمْ نُزُلَهُ وَوَسِّعْ مُدْخَلَهُ..



