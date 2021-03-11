Death – Obituary : “2011 off the Pacific coast of Tohoku #earthquake” Mar11,2011,14:46(JST) Mw 9.0 #quake& #tsunami max.run-up 40.1 m killed 1…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

“2011 off the Pacific coast of Tohoku #earthquake”

Mar11,2011,14:46(JST)

Mw 9.0 #quake& #tsunami max.run-up 40.1 m killed 15,899. 2,525 missing

May rest in peace.

Deepest condolences…

“State #Nuclear #Emergency” 16:36 NOT lifted yet.

#Fukushima Dai-ichi is an ongoing disaster



