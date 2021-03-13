Death – Obituary : Ameen who is a TASUEDite,got shot by the police on his way home after watching a football game. His body was left at the mortuar…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

Ameen who is a TASUEDite,got shot by the police on his way home after watching a football game. His body was left at the mortuary by the perpetrators, he was first missing till he was later found dead this morning.

#EndSARS

#justiceforameen



