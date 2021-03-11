Death – Obituary : Another Aboriginal man has died in custody. He is the third Aboriginal person to die in custody in Australia in the past week. …

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

Another Aboriginal man has died in custody. He is the third Aboriginal person to die in custody in Australia in the past week.

This is devastatingly sad. And shameful.

My heart is with this man’s family and the Aboriginal community. 💔https://www.theage.com.au/national/victoria/death-in-custody-aboriginal-man-dies-in-victorian-prison-20210311-p579pi.html

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.