Death – Obituary : Any time I’ve criticised police someone’s responded with ‘well who will you call when you’re in trouble? Who will protect you?’ …

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

Any time I’ve criticised police someone’s responded with ‘well who will you call when you’re in trouble? Who will protect you?’

Clearly not the fucking police. My heart aches for Sarah, she deserved so much better and I’m sick to my stomach seeing her blamed for what happenedRead More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.