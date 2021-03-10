Death – Obituary : Ben Livingstone tragically passed away one year after co-founding Guerillascope in 2001. He was just 26. Here, we celebrate the …

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

Ben Livingstone tragically passed away one year after co-founding Guerillascope in 2001. He was just 26. Here, we celebrate the life of a much-missed friend, and reflect on the important lessons his death has taught us. #MentalHealthMatters https://www.campaignlive.co.uk/article/weve-learned-life-death-co-founder-friend/1708396

Read More

———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.