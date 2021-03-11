Death – Obituary : Body of ather mushtaq wani should be returned to family and how can 16 year be such a threat that it need to be dead ?? may his …

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

Body of ather mushtaq wani should be returned to family and how can 16 year be such a threat that it need to be dead ??

may his soul rest in peace 😢😢

how can a soldier of any country shoot to 16 year old ???

#kashmir #KashmiriLivesMatterRead More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.