Death – Obituary : Colin Ryder RIP Colin https://t.co/mhQmlEBrdz Wellington’s conservation community has been rocked by the loss of a tenacious and…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

Colin Ryder

RIP Colin

https://www.nzherald.co.nz/nz/conservation-community-in-shock-at-loss-of-driving-force-colin-ryder/PBKR67BT6OUVIOI4ERIDAANW24/

Wellington’s conservation community has been rocked by the loss of a tenacious and passionate environmentalist, who never let the word “no” stop him.

Prominent conservationist Colin Ryder died suddenly in an accident on Tuesday.



———————

IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

This publication is not an obituary and can not serve as a death notification of someone who redently passed away.

INFORMATION FROM SOCIAL MEDIA.

In most cases information posted on social media are not accurate and can not serve as a death notice. We will do our best to update this post as soon as we have more information on what happened to the above mentioned individual.