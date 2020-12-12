Death -Obituary – Dead : Zane Whitesides and Zachary Pfeuffer Killed in helicopter crash .
……. has died , according to the following statements posted on social media on December 11. 2020.
KVMC/KAUM Radio 10 hrs · The helicopter crash that claimed the lives of Zane Whitesides and Zachary Pfeuffer is being investigated by FAA to determine what caused the accident. We, as a community, feel the loss and pray for all the families .
Source: (20+) KVMC/KAUM Radio – Posts | Facebook
Tributes
———————— –
KVMC/KAUM Radio wrote
Peggy Mitchell Forbes wrote
Praying for both families and the community to find peace and comfort.
Gloria Lujan wrote
Prayers for both families. May Zane and Zackary RIP. And GOD give strength and compassion to their families.
Sheri Hillis wrote
Prayers for all the families and the community.
Helen DeLoera Edwards wrote
Lots and lots of prayers going to those families our hearts are broken May they rest in peace.
Debbie Hull Banks wrote
Sending love, prayers and hope that the community comes together for the families . My heart breaks for all.
