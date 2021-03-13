Death – Obituary : Devastated to hear of the passing of my great uncle today – John Brennan. He started the careers of the biggest names in Aus rad…

OBITUARIES – CAUSE OF DEATH.

Devastated to hear of the passing of my great uncle today – John Brennan. He started the careers of the biggest names in Aus radio, but he was such a down to earth Aussie family man too.

Great tribute by @Channel9 at https://www.9news.com.au/national/john-brennan-radio-kingmaker-dies-alan-jones-mike-walsh-ray-hadley/fe90e634-cd16-4add-be60-7bf1bd8de41b

Read More

—————————————————————————————

WHAT YOU JUST READ.

The story you just read was originally posted on social media about an individual who recently passed away. To read the original post on twitter simply click on the read more button above and you will be redirected to twitter.

CONDOLENCES.

You may also want to leave a tribute or a condolence message below the comment box to honor the life and legacy of the deceased.

Once again thanks for visiting.