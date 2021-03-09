Death – Obituary : Duane Blaska, a member of the only two #Gophers football teams to play in the Rose Bowl, died Monday from complications of cance…

DEATH – OBITUARY:

Duane Blaska, a member of the only two #Gophers football teams to play in the Rose Bowl, died Monday from complications of cancer. He was a three-sport star at Anoka High School before coming to the U. http://strib.mn/2N2hvlZ

