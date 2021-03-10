Death – Obituary : EFF in Pimville Ward 22 sends heartfelt condolences to the Nkosi family, relatives and close friends on the passing of Former D…

Obituaries – Cause of Deaths.

EFF in Pimville Ward 22 sends heartfelt condolences to the Nkosi family, relatives and close friends on the passing of Former Deputy Chairperson, fighter Mzwakhe Nkosi.

May his soul rest in revolutionary peace.#RipFighterMzwakheNkosi



